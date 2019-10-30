MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
Kevin E. Willis, 65, a lifelong resident of Framingham died on Friday, October 18, 2019 following a lengthy illness. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Normand C. & Ann T. (Casey) Willis. Kevin was a 1972 graduate of Framingham North High School and worked for many years as a driver at Adesa in Framingham. His passion was woodworking, and he turned that into a side job making furniture he sold at craft shows. He was an avid Boston sports fan, particularly the Patriots and Red Sox. Kevin is survived by his brothers, Normand C. Jr. & his wife Ann of Framingham, and Richard T. & his wife Lorraine of Lynn, and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Kevin was predeceased by his siblings, Nancy A. and Gary B. Family and friends will honor and remember Kevins life privately. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Kevins name to: St. George Parish, 74 School St. Framingham, MA 01701. For online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 30, 2019
