Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamlin & Hilbish Funeral Directors
326 East Orange Avenue
Eustis, FL 32726
(352) 357-4193
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Barnicle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin H. Barnicle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin H. Barnicle Obituary
Kevin H. Barnicle, 72, of Mount Dora, Florida, passed away on November 26, 2019. He was born to George and Marie Gleason Barnicle in Natick, Massachusetts on June 6, 1947. He was a retired Property Manager for Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts and he was of the Anglican faith. He is survived by his husband, Philip Tomarchio, his siblings; Theodore Barnicle and Susan Barnicle both of Natick Massachusetts and Patricia McGillicuddy of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and his nephew Christopher Barnicle of Natick. You may share your own special thoughts and memories by visiting hamlinhilbish.com. Hamlin & Hilbish Funeral Directors 326 E. Orange Avenue, Eustis. 352-357-4193.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hamlin & Hilbish Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -