Kevin H. Barnicle, 72, of Mount Dora, Florida, passed away on November 26, 2019. He was born to George and Marie Gleason Barnicle in Natick, Massachusetts on June 6, 1947. He was a retired Property Manager for Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts and he was of the Anglican faith. He is survived by his husband, Philip Tomarchio, his siblings; Theodore Barnicle and Susan Barnicle both of Natick Massachusetts and Patricia McGillicuddy of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and his nephew Christopher Barnicle of Natick. You may share your own special thoughts and memories by visiting hamlinhilbish.com. Hamlin & Hilbish Funeral Directors 326 E. Orange Avenue, Eustis. 352-357-4193.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 28, 2019