Kevin Dexter Linton 63, of Natick peace- fully passed away after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family on May 23, 2019. He was the son of the late Dexter E. and Beatrice A. (Moran) Linton. Kevin was predeceased by his brother James M. Linton of Ashland, MA in 2017. He is survived by his little girl Kasey Linton of Bellingham, MA, Robert Linton and his wife Tricia of Bridgeton, ME, Karen Lamanuzzi and her husband Len of Amesbury, MA, Thomas Linton and his wife Sandy of Natick, MA, Kathy Daly and her husband Timothy of Wayland, MA, and sister-in-law Mary (McMahon) Linton, of Ashland, MA. He was a devoted grandfather to his one adoring grandson, and uncle to his many nieces and nephews who all shared their own special bond with Uncle Buck. After graduating from Natick High School in 1974, he attended Mass Bay Community College. He worked for Town of Natick for many years, McNulty Paving and after retiring, enjoyed work- ing for JFK Transportation. 9 and a half years ago Kevin made a life changing decision and started his journey of sobriety, which continued until his death. During his free time, he enjoyed golfing, going to the horse track and spending time with family and friends, especially his Saturday dates with his daughter Kasey. He was a passionate sports fan and loved watching the Patriots, Bruins, Red Sox and the Celtics. Funeral service to be held at John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, Natick Common Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kevin Dexters memory may be made to: Adcare Worcester, 107 Lincoln Street, Worcester, MA 01605. For directions or to sign a memorial guestbook, visit www.everettfuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 29, 2019