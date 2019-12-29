|
Kevin R. Comeau, 55, died Saturday December 21, 2019 at The Reservoir Center for Health and Rehabilitation after a long illness. He was the husband of Catherine (Slater) Comeau, to whom he was married for 31 years. Born in Framingham, he was the son of Roy Comeau of Hopkinton and the late Joan (Dumas) Comeau. Kevin grew up in Hopkinton and graduated from Keefe Regional Technical School in 1983. He was employed by Brigham-Gill Automotive for many years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Christopher and fiance Chelsea Allinson of Marlborough. He also leaves his siblings Gary and wife Kate of Ashland, Wayne and wife Melissa of Hopkinton, Dale and wife Marcia of Framingham, and Theresa Roy and husband Donald of Uxbridge. In addition, he leaves his brothers-in-law James Slater and wife Angie of Texas a nd Robert Slater and wife Patricia of Ashland as well as many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Hopkinton. Family and friends are welcome to gather prior to the service at 10 a.m. at the Callanan Cronin Funeral Home, 34 Church St., Hopkinton for procession to the cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home are Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. Donations may be made to , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 29, 2019