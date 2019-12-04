|
Kevin W. Patterson passed away on December 1, 2019 at the age of 61 years. Born in Williamsville, New York, Kevins family moved to Massachusetts in 1975. Kevin attended Wentworth Technical Institute where he graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, top ten in his class in 1979. His career brought him to General Dynamics as a Mechanical Engineer where he contributed his talents to defense work including contributions to the NASA program along with several other programs. Kevin had a passion for history. He was the former Commander of the 10th Massachusetts Battery where he enjoyed performing civil war reenactments. He also was an avid member of the Hopkinton Gun Club where he enjoyed recreational shooting, teaching appropriate handling of guns and training police. Best of all, he had a huge unselfish heart and was a a loving protective brother, son and friend. Kevin is preceded in death by his wonderful parents, Francis J. Patterson and Nancy E. Patterson and is survived by his loving sister Diane Clancy all of Medway. A Celebration of Kevins life will be held at a private graveside burial in the spring of 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Medway MA. Memorial donations in memory of Kevin can be made to the and/or . Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 4, 2019