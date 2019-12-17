|
|
Kimberly E. (Whalen) Pierce, 57, died unexpectedly on Monday December 2, 2019 at her home. She was born in Framingham, the daughter of Barbara (Evers) Speranza of Southborough and John Whalen. Kim worked many years at the Corning ware in Marlborough. She also worked a short time in the bakery at Stop & Shop. Besides her mother she is survived by two sons; Jason Pierce and his wife Cheryl, and Michael Pierce both of Worcester, four grandchildren and many siblings, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and friends. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday Dec. 19 from 5:00 | 7:00 p.m. in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home (www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com), 95 West Main St. Marlborough. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Kim Pierce go fund me page.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 17, 2019