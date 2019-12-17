Home

POWERED BY

Services
William R Short & Son Funeral Home
95 W Main St
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0180
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly E. Pierce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kimberly E. Pierce Obituary
Kimberly E. (Whalen) Pierce, 57, died unexpectedly on Monday December 2, 2019 at her home. She was born in Framingham, the daughter of Barbara (Evers) Speranza of Southborough and John Whalen. Kim worked many years at the Corning ware in Marlborough. She also worked a short time in the bakery at Stop & Shop. Besides her mother she is survived by two sons; Jason Pierce and his wife Cheryl, and Michael Pierce both of Worcester, four grandchildren and many siblings, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and friends. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday Dec. 19 from 5:00 | 7:00 p.m. in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home (www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com), 95 West Main St. Marlborough. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Kim Pierce go fund me page.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kimberly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -