Kimberly Wheeler

My sincere condolences to Gladys, Krissy, and Brian,

My niece had a smile that would light up a room! And she always did! Even as a little girl she was infectious with that smile and her amazing talent as a cheerleader. I Was so proud of her then and now. I loved to see her garden photos and love for dogs. We are deeply saddened by this loss. I pray her amazing light continues to shine on you, Gladys and Krissy.

God bless you. We love you Kimmie and know you are now surrounded by God and your loved ones in heaven! Love Aunt Laura, Uncle Chris, and Sofia

Guy Shelly

Family