Kristen Hall, 51 of Natick formerly of Ashland passed away Thursday Aug. 13, 2020. Born in Natick, she was the daughter of the late Pamela (Johnson) Covell and the late John S Hall and step-daughter of the late Ronald F. Covell. Kristen graduated from Ashland High School Class of 1987 and later UMass Amherst Class of 1991. She is survived by her brother John D Hall and his wife Erin of Hopedale, and two aunts, Linda Johnson of Harwich, MA, and Diane Carenas of Olathe, KS. Services are private. Donations in Kristens memory can be made to MSPCA-Angell 350 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130 mataresefuneral.com