Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Kristen L. Hanney


1962 - 2019
Kristen L. Hanney Obituary
Kristen Lillian Hanney, 57, longtime Framingham resident, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, due to complications of diabetes. Born on January 7, 1962, in Newton, the daughter of Lillian (Lawson) Hanney of Southborough and the late Roger Kenneth Hanney, Sr. Kristen worked for Stop & Shop for over 30 years. She was an avid fan of all Boston sports and enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her siblings, Lianne Manzella and her husband Ron of Framingham, Sharon Derba of Franklin, Roger Hanney, Jr., of Framingham; nieces and nephews Kenneth, Priscilla, and Evalina Manzella, Allison Manzella, Eric and Ashley Derba, and Nicole Derba; many aunts, uncles, and extended relatives of the McCollum, Lawson, Colpitts, and Hanney families; many long-time close friends and her Thursday night therapy group of Theresa Norton and Peter Roy. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 2PM at the Duckett-J.S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute, 656 Boston Post Road/Route 20, Sudbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Buddy Dog Humane Society, Inc., 151 Boston Post Rd, Sudbury, MA 01776 or www.buddy doghs.com For more information and guestbook, please visit Duckett-Waterman.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 16, 2019
