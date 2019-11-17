Home

Kristen P. (Kris) Thorsen, lifelong resident of Natick Ma., passed away peacefully at home on November 12, 2019, at age 59. He was the son of the late Fredrick and Elizabeth (Flaherty) Thorsen. Brother to the late Charles (Chip) and Ricky Thorsen. He leaves behind his longtime partner Cindy Ghetti and their two sons Nickolas and Jake Thorsen. He also leaves his brothers Ted, Scott and Kurt Thorsen, and his sister Nancy Towne and many nieces and nephe- ws. Funeral and interment services will be private. Condolences can be sent to the family at 11 Westhill Park, Natick, Ma.01760.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 17, 2019
