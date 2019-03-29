MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
L. George Daboul

L. George Daboul, 79 passed away March 25, 2019. A beloved husband, son, father, brother, grandfather, and friend; George was a lifelong resident of Framingham and a long-standing member at Framingham Country Club. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with family and friends. He will be missed by many and will never be forgotten. Services will be private. Donations can be made in his name to the Heart Center of Metrowest, 99 Lincoln St. Framingham, MA 01702. www.mataresefuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019
