Larry C. Maher in Sherborn, formerly of Wellesley, passed away on September 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Pam (Bassett) Maher. Devoted father of Tyler, Griffin, Laura and Alexis. Cherished brother of Bill Maher and wife Jennifer, Maureen Johnson and her husband Tom, Tom Maher and his partner Arlene Hammel, Brian Maher and his wife Linda, Delia Connors and her husband Mike, Steve Maher and his wife Claire, Dave Maher and his wife Pam. Loving son of the late William John and Emily Ann (Brown) Maher. Also survived by 19 nieces and nephews. A graduate of Wellesley High School and The University of Massachusetts at Amherst, Larrys career spanned more than 35 years with US Foods. Larry was an active member of Pilgrim Church in Sherborn where he taught Sunday School and was a Confirmation mentor. He was also a longtime youth sports coach in Sherborn. Due to Covid-19 restrictions Larrys funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry's memory to help support the girls' education to the Middlesex Savings Bank, 31 South Main St., Sherborn, MA 01770, payable to Pam Maher. For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com
.