|
|
Laura A. (Gheringhelli) Bolton, 98, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Silverado Assisted Living Facility in Bee Cave, TX. Born the sixth of seven children of Giovanni and Amalia (Beltramini) Gheringhelli on August 21,1920, Laura grew up on the family farm on Apple St in Sherborn. She attended Sawin Academy and graduated high school in 1938. During World War 2, she supported the war effort working at Hanscom AFB as an airplane parts order editor. There, she met and married World War 2 veteran air force pilot Allan Bolton in 1947. They moved to Holyoke, MA for their first year of marriage, but at the first opportunity relocated back to Sherborn, where they built a house on land gifted them by Laura's parents. They lived the remainder of their 59 years together there until Allan's death in 2006. After another 9 years of independent living, she moved to assisted living, ultimately making the move to Austin, TX to be closer to family. Laura was a staunch member of St. Teresa Parish; she was active in prayer groups, choir, fundraisers, and upkeep of the church. She indulged her love of travel and camaraderie on many Sherborn Senior Citizen trips and her love of needlework and spirit of giving through her participation in Sherborn Whichcrafters, which provided warm handmade items to the poor. She and husband Allan were honored in 1998 with Silver Dove awards for outstanding volunteer service to the elderly, including the establishment and maintenance for many years of the Sherborn Medical Closet. As a nearly life-long resident of Sherborn, Laura felt blessed to be surrounded by family, many longtime friends and an enviable outdoor environment. Conversely, many young and old felt blessed by their association with her, whether it be in the form of cookies and advice in the kitchen after school, household help to friends incapacitated by illness, or simply the quiet example of religious faith as inspiration to friends seeking life's meaning. As she neared the end of her life, Laura faced her health challenges with dignity, patience and humor, which made it a pleasure and honor to care for her. Besides her parents and husband, Laura was predeceased by her son Stephen Bolton as well as 3 brothers: Joseph Gheringhelli of Sherborn, Leo Gheringhelli of Florida and Charles Gheringhelli of Lynn, MA, and 3 sisters: Teresa Newman, Eunice Nesta and Alice Gheringhelli, all of Sherborn. Survivors include daughter Rebecca Armbruster and husband Glenn of Austin; daughter-in-law Emily Bolton of Austin; grandson Jeffrey Armbruster and wife Lacy of Austin; grandson Christopher Armbruster and fiancee Katie Zodikoff of Austin; grandson Gregory Bolton and wife Anna of Dover, NH; granddaughter Laura Karls and husband Peter of Somersworth, NH; granddaughter Stephanie Bolton of Austin; 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews including Janice Cunningham of Roslindale. There will be a funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10am at St. Teresa Parish in Sherborn, followed by interment at Pine Hill Cemetary and a lunch reception in the Parish hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the in Laura's memory.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019