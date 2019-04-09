Home

Services
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
(978) 562-3252
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
Laura A. (Kodzis) Greska, 96, of Marlborough, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at The Reservoir Center in Marlborough, MA, with her loving family by her side, after a period of declining health. Laura was born in Concord, MA, on January 9, 1923 and was raised in Maynard, MA, where she graduated from High School. She later married the love of her life, Adam E. Greska and together they settled in Hudson in 1952. Laura was a devoted homemaker and a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed knitting and painting. Laura is survived by her two sons, Ed F. Greska and his wife Donna of Hudson and Robert C. Greska of Colorado; a daughter, Linda M. Greska of Maynard; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; her nieces, Diane and Cynthia and nephew, Richard. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Adam E. Greska and her siblings Veronica Lassard and Stanley Kodzis. Calling hours will be held from 10:30 am until 12 pm on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at TIGHE HAMILTON FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA, followed by a Prayer Service at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be at Saint Michael Cemetery in Hudson.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019
