Laura E. Benjamin was loving, smart, kind and generous to a fault. After battling an unexpected illness, she tragically passed on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Born in Framingham, she was a 2005 graduate of Framingham High School, and a 2010 graduate of UMASS Dartmouth. Through college, Laura worked with children, later pursuing careers at CCLC at TJX. Not long afterwards she left to Nanny where she found happiness and fulfillment. Her loving and nurturing ways were a comfort to many over the years. She loved animals, especially her rescue dog Harold Winston. More than anything she loved her family. Gone but never forgotten, Laura will forever be loved and mourned by her parents, Dennis J. & Barbara E. (Moore) Benjamin of Framingham, as well as her brothers, William of Hopedale, and Matthew of Framingham. She also leaves behind her aunts and uncles: Rick and Michelle Benjamin of Worcester, Paul Benjamin of Springfield, Linda and Jim Rosborough of Nottingham NH, Harold and Christine Moore of Belmont, her boyfriend, Brett Schricker of Northbridge, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Lastly, she leaves behind her second family, the Hellers: Ben, Amanda, Alexa, Jessie, and Buster whom Laura spent much of the last ten years loving and caring for. Laura was predeceased by her grandparents, Harold and Olive (Payne) Moore, and Pete and Irene (Beaudreau) Benjamin. Family and friends will honor and remember Lauras life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St., Framingham on Friday, January 10th from 4 | 8 P.M. Her Funeral Services will be held on Saturday morning in Payson Park Church, 365 Belmont St., Belmont 02478 at 10 oclock. Interment will follow in Edgell Grove Cemetery, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Lauras name to Last Hope K9 Rescue, www.lasthopek9.org, or to the . For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www. mccarthyfh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020