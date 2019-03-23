|
Laurence A. Beltzer, of Framingham, formerly of Orlando, FL passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Rosalind (Kristal) Beltzer. Loving father of Carl Beltzer & his partner Cindy Bronson of Kissimmee, FL, Sharon Klint & her husband Kenneth of Mashpee, Frances Hartwell & her husband Brian of Thompsonville, CT and Ellen Ross & her husband Michael of Beverly. Cherished grandfather of Benjamin & Katrina Boyd, Scott & Lindsay Beltzer, Scott & Stacey Hartwell, Brian & Lisa Hartwell, and Joshua & Jennifer Hartwell. Great-grandfather of Jack Boyd, Brett and Hunter Beltzer, Josh, Josslyn, Chanlyn, Shelby and Killian Hartwell, Derik & Luke Hartwell, Matthew Hartwell and great great-grandfather of Lillian. Dear brother of the late Gerald Beltzer. Mr. Beltzer graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He spent most of his career in the Missile Systems Division of the Raytheon Company. After his retirement in 1985 he and his late wife Rosalind relocated to Orlando, FL where they were among the original founders of the Southwest Orlando Jewish Congregation (SOJC). He served in the United States Army in Japan during the occupation following World War II. Following the death of Rosalind in 2013 he moved to the Shillman House in Framingham where he lived for the past 5 years. Graveside services at Agudath Israel Cemetery, 776 Baker St. West Roxbury, on Sunday, March 24 at 10:00AM. Memorial observance following the service at the Shillman House, 49 Edmands Rd., Framingham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 2 Life Communities, 30 Wallingford Rd., Brighton, MA 02135; Good Shepard Community Care, 90 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459 or South Orlando Jewish Congregation, 11200 S. Apopka Vineland Rd., Orlando, FL 32836. Schlossberg Solomon Memorial Chapel, Family Owned www.SchlossbergChapel.com 781-828-6990.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 23, 2019