Laurene C. (Martell) Ingham, age 49, of Millis May, 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Brian Ingham. Devoted mother of Curtis Ingham of Millis. Loving daughter of Mary (Hendricken) Martell of Southborough and the late Arthur Martell. Sister of Charlene Frechette of Milford. Sister-in-law of Gary Frechette of Needham and Jennifer Ingham of Natick. Daughter-in-law of Anne Ingham of Southborough and the late George Ingham. Visiting in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street at NATICK COMMON, Natick, Tuesday, May 28th from 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Private. Longtime member of Framingham Running Club. Laurene enjoyed life and was extremely spiritual. She had a larger than life personality and made friends with everyone she met. She was very creative and was the owner Simply Fontastic.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 26, 2019