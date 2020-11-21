1/
Laurie E. Profit, 60, died at her residence in Cochituate on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was born on March 7, 1960 in Natick the daughter of the late Frederick C. Profit and Diane J. (Knowlton) Profit-Britt. She is survived by her brother Randy A. Profit and his companion Firmante Paul both of Cochituate. Also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Laurie has been a lifelong resident of Cochituate and graduated from Wayland High School with the Class of 1978 and continued to remain friends with many of her classmates. For several years she was an Administrative Assistant with the Town of Sherborn and the former J.S. Waterman and Sons in Wellesley. In more recent years, she was associated with Stop and Shop in Wayland Center and Adessa in Framingham. She always had a cheerful outlook on life and if you were her friend, you were a friend for life. She loved to send letters and cards to family and keeping up with their activities. She was very social and outgoing and enjoyed being around people. She will be missed by all who knew her. Visitations will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte, 30), Cochituate. Masks are required and social distancing will be respected. Private funeral services will be held for her family and interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Cochituate. For those who desire, in lieu of flowers memorial gifts in Lauries memory may be sent to the charity of the donors choice. For condolences and directions please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
