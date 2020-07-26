Laurie Joanne Bilodeau, 32, of Maynard, formerly of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020 with loving family by her side after a courageous battle against cancer. Born in Framingham, she is the daughter of Thomas A. and Maryanne (Pratt) Bilodeau of Westborough. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Kelly Marie Bilodeau; her nephew Aiden David Bilodeau, who she adored; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. She was raised and educated in Westborough and was a 2006 graduate of Westborough High School. She also attended and graduated from St. Leo University in Florida with a MBA - Concentration in Marketing, where she was a sister and president of Gamma Upsilon Sorority. Laurie was an Administrative Manager for the Neurology Foundation and Sleep Center at Boston Childrens Hospital. Laurie was known across the hospital as a kind, selfless, and talented leader who always put her colleagues, patients and families first. Laurie was the recent recipient of the Boston Childrens Hospital Bravo! in Excellence award in January 2020, noting her accomplishments and contributions to the hospitals mission. Lauries motto was 'living the dream'. She lived each day to the fullest. She was one of a kind and lit up every room she walked into, as she brought life and sparkle to everything. Laurie, also known as 'Auntie RaRa', loved the ocean, painting, crafting, and entertaining her friends and family at her home in Maynard. She was known for her quick wit, sassy personality, infectious laugh, beautiful smile, punny humor, giving heart, and her love for life. The world lost a beautiful soul and she will be dearly missed by all. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 30, at 10:30 A.M. in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial will follow in St. Lukes Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday, July 29, from 4 to 7 P.M at the Pickering & Son UPTON FUNERAL HOME, 45 Main St., Upton. Facial coverings and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Boston Childrens Hospital, Neurology Foundation, 300 Longwood Avenue, Fegan 11, Boston, MA 02115 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or at stjude.org/memorial
. PLEASE NOTE THAT THE CALLING HOURS WILL TAKE PLACE AT OUR UPTON FUNERAL HOME. www.uptonfunerals.com