|
|
Laurie (Stefaniak) McNeice, of Natick and York, ME passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Thursday, October 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Stephen T. McNeice. Loving mother of Kimberly Latlippe and her husband Jean-Pierre of Nantucket, Courtney McNeice of Dorchester and Brian Mc- Neice and his wife Sarah of York, ME. Devoted grandmother of Brenna, Charlotte, Benjamin, Charlie and Molly. Dear sister of Patricia Gassett, and Joseph, Frederick, Brian, Paul and John Stefaniak. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and loving in-laws. Laurie enjoyed golf, family and many friends. She was always there to brighten the lives of others. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, October 9th at 10:30AM in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St. Newton. Interment will be private. Visiting hours will be Tuesday evening from 4-8PM in the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St. West Newton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lauries name may be made to A Place to Turn at www.aplacetoturn-natick.org
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019