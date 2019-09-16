|
Lawrence "Larry" Garron, Jr., 82, died Friday September 13, 2019 at his home in Framingham. Born in Marks, Mississippi, he was the oldest of 10 brothers and sisters. His family moved from Marks, MS to Argo Illinois where he attended Argo High School. Larry excelled as a stellar student/athlete and after graduating Argo High School, Larry attended Western Illinois University. Larry was the first of his family to attend college and would later be inducted into the Western Illin- ois University Hall of Fame. After college, Larry was signed by the Boston Patriots as a half back and is one of the original Patriots which started as a new AFL fran- chise in 1960. Larry's career with the patriots lasted from 1960 to 1968 and he was a five time All-Pro selection. Family and friends will honor and remember Larry's life by gathering for visiting hours in the Greater Framingham Community Church, 44 Franklin St., Framingham on Thursday September 19 from 5pm to 9 pm. His funeral service will be celebrated on Friday September 20 at 10 am in the Greater Framingham Community Church. Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Larry's name to: , (https://www.stjude.org/ways-to-give) or the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA. 02452. (www.alz.org/donate) Boyle Bros. Funeral Home in Framingham is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.boylebrothers.com for further information.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 16, 2019