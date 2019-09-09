|
Lawrence Thompson MacKeil, 63, pas- sed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5th, 2019 at The Bridge House in Plym- outh, NH after a brief illness. He leaves behind his loving children, Haley MacKeil and Ross MacKeil and their mo- ther Karen Nielsen, his mother Elsie M. Rodgers; his brother Wayne MacKeil and his wife Darlene; his sister Karen A MacKeil; several nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. Larry is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth MacKeil. Larry was born March 16, 1956 in Framingham MA. After graduating from Framingham North High, he entered the military and proudly served in the US Army. He received his degree from the Stockbridge School of Agri- culture at UMASS. Hed later move to New Hampshire where he started his family and worked for the US Postal Service and recently retired from. An avid outdoorsman, he loved to fish, hunt and be outside with all that mother nature had to offer. His other pastimes included hiking, biking and time spent on the ocean with his children. He competed in many marathon, biathlon and triathlon events, including the Boston Marathon. He was a great story-teller with a seemingly uncanny way of getting into (and out of) adventures. But hell be best remembered for his easy going nature, friendliness and the innate ability to find joy in whatever he was doing, no matter what the situation. Family and Friends will gather to remember him on Friday, September 13th at The Bridge House, 260 Highland St., Plymouth, NH. from 9:00 am to noon. A proces- sion from Meredith NH will bring him to his final resting place at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH. Arrival time is estimated around 1:35 PM and burial begins promptly at 2 PM for those who prefer to meet at the Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Bridge House, 260 Highland St., Plymouth, NH 03264, to further the work the wonderful staff is doing there.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 9, 2019