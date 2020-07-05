Lawrence W. Allen, 68 of Ashland passed away Monday June 15, 2020. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Rosanna (Felone) Allen and husband to Barbara (Connors) Allen for 30 years. Mr. Allen worked as a custodian at the Ashland Middle School for 18 years and enjoyed deep sea fishing. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Larry Allen of Ashland and Tyler Allen of Waltham, one brother Timothy Allen and his wife Nancy of Upton, and one sister Donna Magnani and her husband Joseph of Ashland. A service will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to the Baypath Humane Society, 500 Legacy Farms North, Hopkinton MA 01748. mataresefuneral.com