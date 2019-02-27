MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-4747
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Cushing Memorial Chapel
80 Dudley Rd.
Framingham, MA
View Map
Lawrence W. Hart Obituary
Lawrence W. Hart, 68, of Framingham, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 with his family by his side. Born in Waltham, he was the son of the late Bartholomew & Ariel (Morse) Hart, and the beloved husband and best friend of 30 years to Maryann (Rizzo) Hart. Raised and educated in Waltham, Larry was a graduate of Bentley College. He proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1968 -1974 aboard the USS Wasp and USS Petro. Larry worked for the US Postal Service for over 35 years. He was an avid Boston sports fan, especially the Red Sox and the Patriots, and was thrilled to see them as world champions at the time of his passing. Besides his wife, Maryann, Larry is survived by his son Matthew & his wife Jessica of Washington, DC, his siblings, Marilyn Doyle, Thomas & his wife Rosemarie, Ginger Simpson, Pauline Larson, Norman & his wife Kimberly, and Patricia MacDonald, as well as many nieces and nephews. He will be missed and adored by his little buddies, Dante & Ella Vasquezi, Chloe & Colton Curran, Adriana Vasquezi, and his four legged walking companion, Bookie. He was predeceased by his siblings, Donald, Arlene Chiasson, and Barbara Thomas. Family and friends will honor and remember Larrys life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Thursday, February 28 from 4-8 PM. His funeral service will be held on Friday in Cushing Memorial Chapel, 80 Dudley Rd. Framingham, at 10 AM. Interment will follow in Edgell Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Larrys name to: Metrowest Medical Center or The . For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com,
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019
