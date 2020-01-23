|
Lea-Ann Markunis, 58 of Framingham, died on Monday, January 20, 2020 at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham after a long illness. She was born in Dorchester, MA, the daughter of the late Albert and Helene (Barron) Markunis. Lea-Ann is survived by an aunt, Joan Hannigan of Braintree, a brother, Robert Markunis of Franklin and many friends. In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Anna and Joseph Markunis. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 25 from 1-3 p.m. in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 West Main Street, Marlboro, MA. A prayer service will be held at 3 p.m. also in the funeral home. Following cremation, burial will be in the spring. For more information and to view an on-line memorial, please visit, www.shortand rowefuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 23, 2020