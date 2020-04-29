|
Leah (Rush) MacKnight, 93, of Hudson, widow of Alexander MacKnight, passed away Thursday morning, April 23, 2020 at Fairview Nursing Home in Hudson after a brief illness. Mrs. MacKnight was born in Benedicta, Maine on April 30, 1926, one of eleven children of the late Daniel and Ora (Theriault) Rush. Leah was educated in Benedicta schools and graduated from St. Benedicts High School. She furthered her education at Madigan Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1948. In the 1960s, Leah earned her certification as a Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA), a unique qualification in this advanced practice in the nursing profession. A resident of Framingham, Massachusetts for many years, Leah worked at several medical centers in the Boston area during her long career. Leah enjoyed travelling, visiting Paris, Florida, Cape Cod and the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Leah and Alex were married in 1978 and shared 37 happy years together until his passing in September 2015. A communicant of St. Bridget Parish in Framingham, she was a woman of great faith and had a special devotion to Our Lady of Fatima. She was also predeceased by five siblings, Mary Harding, Bernadine Morris, Theresa Landers, Edward Rush and Donald Rush. Members of her family include four sisters, Evelyn McLaughlin of Hudson, Evangeline Lynn Peters and Donna Puckett both of Nashua and Jeannette (Jean) Crouse of Great Bend, KS; a brother, Richard Rush and his wife, Celine of Arundel, ME; also many nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be scheduled at a future date. Donations in Leahs memory may be made to America Needs Fatima, P.O. Box 341, Hanover, PA 17331 or via website at americaneeds fatima.org Arrangements are in the care of the FARWELL FUNERAL SERVICE, 18 Lock Street, Nashua. www.farwell funeralservice.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 29, 2020