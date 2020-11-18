Leah Wangeci Gathogo 45, of Framingham passed away on Monday, November 9th, 2020. Born in Nyeri, Kenya, she was the first born of the late George Gathogo and Winnie Nyaruai Gathogo. She attended Ngure Primary School and later graduated from Kanyariri Secondary School. She attended Kenya Polytechnic Institute. After completing college, Leah worked with several companies including Thiga Surveyor and Vision Institute of Professionals in Kenya. In 2005 she relocated to the United States to pursue a higher education at Regis Community College in Watertown. She was a very determined learner and immersed herself in her school work. Leah trained as an LPN and lived a life dedicated to nurturing others. She worked at Salmon Rehabilitation Hospital for over 10 years. Leah was soft spoken and enjoyed her daughters dance and swim lessons. She enjoyed the company of her friends and family at cookouts and she was an incredible cook. She took pleasure and sought brief teachable moments to educate her daughter in both Kenyan and American Culture. Leah is survived by her husband, Bart Henya Mburu and her daughter, Brina Wanjiru Henya; her mother, Winnie Nyaruai Gathogo; her siblings, Kenneth Gitau, Josephine Wanjiku, and Leonard Mureithi; and her granddaughter Kimberly Waceke She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Winnie Mugure, George Gathogo, Winnie Gitau, Bridget Wangondu, and Rodney Wangondu. She is predeceased by her father, George Gathogo and her sister, Elizabeth Mumbi. Leah will be remembered as an incredible human being and will be sorely missed by her family, friends, and those she had the joy of caring for. Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the Matarese Funeral Home. Please see www.Mataresefuneral to leave messages of condolence.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store