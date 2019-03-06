|
Lee J. Lively, 71, died Tuesday February 26, 2019 after a short period of failing health. He was the husband of Katherine Kit Lively to whom he was married for 41 years. He was born in Framingham, the son of the late James and June (Lapointe) Lively and lived in Marlborough for 57 years. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving in the Vietnam War and reaching the rank of Sergeant. Lee was a member of the first graduating class of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy in 1966 and later worked at the academy for 34 years in many different capacities. He also served as a member of the Marlborough Fire Department for 31 years, retiring in 2003. After retiring, he and his wife spent much of their time in Florida and he worked the last 6 years in security for the Boston Red Sox in their JetBlue Fenway South ballpark in Fort Myers Fla. Mr. Lively was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles lodge #3565 of Marlborough and was a member of the former Marlborough Kiwanis Club. He loved to spend time on his boat whether on a lake or on the ocean. The fix it man could fix anything. Besides his wife he is survived by a son Brian Lively and his wife Meredith of Marlborough, two daughters; Alicia Pickering of Dover and Cherie Lappini and her partner Danielle Riley of South Boston, two brothers; Ron Lively of Fla., Bruce Lively of Marlborough, two sisters; Terri Cappello of Fla., Nan Lively of Maynard, five grandchildren; Julie, Adam, Brianna, Noah and Joseph. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday March 9, 2019 from 12:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the William R. Short and Son Funeral Home (www.shortfuneral.com), 95 West Main St. Marlborough. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the , 300 5th Ave. Waltham MA 02451.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019