Lee Kendall Jensen, 71, of Marlborough died suddenly on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Marlborough. He was the son of the late Holger and Grace (Colson) Jensen and the husband of Diane L. (Jones) Jensen to whom he was married for 36 years. Lee grew up in Lincoln and attended Lincoln-Sudbury H.S. then earned his Bachelors Degree at Bentley College. He owned and operated a printing business in Saxonville, MA for 38 years. Lee had a love and passion for dogs and rarely was without one through the years. He loved music, especially the Beatles, all sports, and especially the Boston Red Sox. He got to combine these two loves last June when he went to London for the Red Sox- Yankee game and walked across Abbey Road with his best friend, Bob Davis. He will always be remembered for his quick wit, infectious laugh, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He and his wife, Diane, loved to travel with their dearest friends, Bob and Susan Davis, and enjoyed many trips to Italy, California wine country, and many of the Caribbean islands through the years. Besides his wife, he is survived by his brother, Donald Jensen and his wife Maureen of Hingham, his brother-in-law, Griffith Jones and his wife Jody Price of Brockton, his sisters-in-law, Denise Stone of New Hampshire, Beverly Greene of Newton, and Elizabeth Jones of Sudbury. Lee is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Dax and Avalon Greene, Christopher and Matthew Jensen, Griffith Jones, Jeffrey and Jonathon Stone and Bethany Watson. He is also predeceased by his brother-in-law Barry Greene. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4:00 | 6:00 PM at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA followed by words of remembrance at 6:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to: Trustees of Tufts University, Memo/Cummings School Veterinary Fund and mail to: Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University, Office of Development and Alumni Relations, 200 Westboro Road, North Grafton, MA 01536.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 22, 2020