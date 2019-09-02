|
Lena F. (Orifice) Lamore, 88, of Hudson, MA, formerly of Sudbury and Waltham, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, on Friday, August 30, 2019, after a period of declining health. She is re- united in heaven with her beloved husband Alfred J. Lamore, who predeceased her on June 9, 2018. Lena was born in Waltham, MA, on January 5, 1931, a daughter of two hard working Italian Immigrants, Antonio and Sarah (Allia) Orifice. She was raised in Waltham, where she graduated from Waltham High and later met the love of her life Alfred Al J. Lamore. Together they eventually settled in Sudbury, MA, where they resided from 1969 until 2010, when they moved to Hudson, MA. Lena had a long and successful career as a Bank Manager for BayBank and later Fleet Bank for thirty years; retiring with many awards and recognition for excellent performance. She was also a longtime member of Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Sudbury. Lena was a fierce Boston sports fan, Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins, Celtics if they were on Lena was watching. She was an excellent cribbage player and won several awards, Lena loved to play cribbage at the Hudson and Sudbury Senior Centers. Lena also enjoyed traveling with her husband Al on their many trips all over the world, such as Hawaii and Bermuda. She was very proud of her Italian Heritage and was a longtime member of the Regina Margarita Italian Womens Club in Waltham. Growing up she loved to perform and sing in the Waltham Players Club. Lena was most proud of her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lena is survived by her two sons, Joseph A. Lamore and his wife Karen of Hudson and John A. Lamore and his companion Patty Foley of Marlboro; four grandchildren, Tanya M. Pashalian and her husband Scott, Kristalena Lamore, Jarrod Lamore and Jacob Stalker; three great-grandchildren, Domenic Pashalian, Juliana Pashalian and Elliana Pashalian; two siblings, Salvatore L. Orifice and his wife Ann and Marion C. Anthony and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Santo P. Orifice, Rose A. Vallucci, Sebastian M. Orifice, Adeline E. Compardy, Philip J. Orifice, Luigi A. Orifice, Frances M. Giordano, Margaret R. Venuti, Virginia L. Fanara and Jeannette M. McIssac. Calling hours will be held from 4-7 pm on Friday, September 6, 2019 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, Ma. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Parish, 160 Concord Rd, Sudbury, Ma; followed by Interment in Wadsworth Cemetery in Sudbury.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 2, 2019