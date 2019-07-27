|
|
Leo J. Mailhiot, 89, a lifelong Framingham resident died Thursday, July 25, 2019 following a brief illness. Born in Saxonville, he was the son of the late Joseph & Louise (Perras) Mailhiot, and the beloved husband of the late Jane (Taralli) Mailhiot. At a very young age, Leo went to work at the Roxbury Carpet Factory in Saxonville where he met the love of his life, Jane. Leo went on to work as a union carpenter and together they raised their four children in Framingham. Leo greatly enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, many siblings and numerous friends. Leo was a member of the Sons of Italy, and often he and Jane could be found dancing the night away. Leo is survived by his children, Connie Golbach of Palm Harbor, FL, Joe & his wife Karin of Millis, and Greg of Clinton, his grandchildren, Meredith, Jennifer, Cameron, Jane, Allison, and Carrie, his siblings, Yvonne, Joe, and Louise, and many nieces and nephews. Besides his wife Jane, Leo was predeceased by his son, Leo R., and his siblings, Dora, Emil, Jeannette, Edmond, Irene, Robert and Diane. Family and friends will honor and remember Leos life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Monday, July 29th from 4|8 P.M. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverly St. Framingham on Tuesday morning at 10 oclock. Interment will follow in St. Tarcisius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Leos name to: The , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, . For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 27, 2019