Leo P. Maguire 83, of Florida and formerly of Southborough, died on Monday, July 27, 2020 after a period of declining health. Leo was the son of the late Benedict and Catherine (Carey) Maguire and the husband of the late Joan (Corrigan) Maguire. Leo was a 1954 graduate of the former Peters High School in Southborough and an Army veteran. He worked as a dispatcher at local trucking companies for many years before retiring to Florida. Leo is survived by his sister, Sheila Wilson of Southboro; a sister-in-law, Anne Maguire of Hopkinton; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Leo is predeceased by his brothers, Joseph, William and Edward Maguire; a brother-in-law, John Wilson; and a sister-in-law, Irene Maguire. All funeral services will be private. Leo will be buried in the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. To leave words of condolence for the family, please visit www.morrissouthboroughfuneral.com
