Leo P. Maguire 83, of Florida and formerly of Southborough, died on Monday, July 27, 2020 after a period of declining health. Leo was the son of the late Benedict and Catherine (Carey) Maguire and the husband of the late Joan (Corrigan) Maguire. Leo was a 1954 graduate of the former Peters High School in Southborough and an Army veteran. He worked as a dispatcher at local trucking companies for many years before retiring to Florida. Leo is survived by his sister, Sheila Wilson of Southboro; a sister-in-law, Anne Maguire of Hopkinton; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Leo is predeceased by his brothers, Joseph, William and Edward Maguire; a brother-in-law, John Wilson; and a sister-in-law, Irene Maguire. All funeral services will be private. Leo will be buried in the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. To leave words of condolence for the family, please visit www.morrissouthboroughfuneral.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 2, 2020.
