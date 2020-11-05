Leola Wilson, 90 of North Providence RI , formerly of Holliston Ma, died peacefully on 10/31/2020 at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence R.I. Leola was born in Boston Ma on October 24, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Ella Nora (Dones) and Saul Wilson. She graduated from Roxbury Memorial High School in 1948 and continued her love for education by earning her BA at the Carnegie Institute, Framingham State College and her M.Ed at Fitchburg State. Known to her friends as Lee, she worked many years in the medical field in the Clinical Medical Laboratories located in Ma and upper State NY achieving laboratory accreditation from the State of Ma in 1972. Leola then returned to the classroom as a devoted teacher, mentor and advisor at J. P. Keefe Regional Technical High School in Framingham Ma until retirement in 1993. Having served on the Board of Trustees for Framingham State, she was a well respected educator and continued as a substitute teacher in Natick and Middleborough, as well as teaching health in the Ma Community Colleges and driver safety for the National Safety Council up until 2015. Lee lived life to the fullest, she enjoyed antiquing, gardening, singing, fishing, traveling, reading, crosswords, shopping and dining out. She was an active member of the Salvatore Mancini Center and enjoyed many of their activities and clubs. She was an avid crafter and enjoyed decorating her home to the fullest for every season. She loved cooking for her family and friends, she loved entertaining. Leola was an active member of Saint Paul A.M.E. Church in Cambridge Ma & served as President of the Margaret Hazel Missionary Society, President of the Dept of Evangelism, served on the board of stewardesses and sang in the choir. Leola married the late Donald Stewart in 1953 and is survived by their four children. Pamela Stewart of Milford, Ma., Donald Mark Stewart of Ashland, Ma., Stephen Stewart and his wife Jacqueline Remington-Stewart of North Providence, R.I., Paul Stewart and his wife Sanja Stewart of Milbury, Ma., 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, two brothers Frederick Wilson and Theodore Wilson and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Leola was predeceased by her brothers William Thomas Wilson, Linwood Wilson, Benjamin Wilson and sisters, Ora Mitchell, Frances Snyder and Isabelle Miller. A walk through visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 between 11:00-12:00 @Riley-Antone Funeral Home 171 Humboldt Ave, Dorchester followed by a private service for her immediate family only due to COVID restrictions. A virtual service will be held via zoom through the funeral homes website. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made in Leola Wilsons memory to HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center 1580 N. Main St in Providence RI. www.hopehealthco.org
.