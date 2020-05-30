Leonard J. VanVorse
Leonard J. Van Vorse died at the Matulitis Long Term Care Facility in Putnam CT of a short illness on May 28th. He was born in Concord, MA on November 1, 1926; the son of Margaret Helen (Casey) Van Vorse and Leonard E. Van Vorse of Maynard, MA. Van Vorse attended Maynard schools and graduated from Maynard High School in 1944. He joined the Navy that same year and was stationed in the Pacific Theater. After the War, he attended the University of Massachusetts and graduated with a BS in Chemical Engineering in 1950. In September of 1950 he married Dorothy Alice Cardin of Hudson, Ma. and they settled I Hudson. He was a member of Christ the King Church and belonged to the Holy Name Society. He was a Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. Van Vorse was also a member of the American Legion and was a Past Commander of the VFW. He was active in many civic committees in Hudson, including its Centennial Committee in 1966. Leonard was a chemical engineer for both private and governmental corporations. He worked at Raytheon, Sylvania, Kimberly Clark, and other companies. He received an award for his work involving the Apollo 11 project while employed at RCA. He received an MS in Public Health from Worcester State College in 1977. He began working as a chemist for the State of Massachusetts DPW in that year and retired in 1991 as Chief Chemist for the state. Van Vorse was an amateur photographer and artist, and a Master Gardener. Of all of his accomplishments he said the most important was that 'he always loved and was faithful to his wife.' Van Vorse was pre-deceased by his wife Dorothy, his parents, and two sisters, Dolores (Van Vorse) Edgar and Virginia (Van Vorse) Murphy. He leaves his brother, Raymond Van Vorse of Maynard, two daughters, Colleen Szymcik of Worcester Ma. and Kathleen Van Vorse Hill of Pomfret Center, Ct., grandchildren Anne and Kevin Bernard and Ryan and Nathaniel Beckman, great- granddaughter Olivia Curren and great grandson Ben Curren. There will be a private viewing at Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home followed by his burial at St. Michael Cemetery in Hudson. Due to concerns about COVID-19, a Mass and Celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Donations may be made in his name to the American Heart Association, a veterans organization, or for hunger relief.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
May 29, 2020
I delivered Leonard and Dottie's mail for years. Always enjoyed talking with them. Both were such lovely people. I am sorry for your loss.
Mary Strachan
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
