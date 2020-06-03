Leonard M. Robator, 95, of Holliston, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 68 years to the late Clara (Steeley) Robator. Leonard was an honest man who was an accomplished artist. He is survived by his son, David Robator of Holliston. He is predeceased by his daughter, Cheryl Robator and daughter, Cynthia Robator, who passed on April 22, 2020. Private interment will be held. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, www. ChesmoreFuneralHome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 3, 2020.