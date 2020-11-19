Leonard W. Dunstan, 92 of Gilbertville, MA died on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer, MA. with family by his side. Leonard was born in Butte, MT, the son of the late John 'Newt' and Pearl A. (Wedlake) Dunstan and graduated from Butte High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force just after WW II from 1946-1949 as an airplane engine mechanic for 3 years specializing in P-51s and later becoming a private pilot. He was predeceased by his wife Selma H. (Johnson) Dunstan in 1984, his son Paul T. Dunstan in 1993, his sister, Maurine Vaughan and his brother Fred Dunstan. Len relocated to Marlborough, Ma. after marrying his wife in 1951. He retired in 1996 after working for Boston University as a carpenter for 38 years where he was known by everyone as Lenny. Following his retirement, he spent several years reconnecting with family and close friends back in Montana and Utah before moving to Gilbertville Ma. where he settled in with his son and daughter-in-law. Len was a proud dad and grandparent, hes survived by his son, James and his wife Cynthia Dunstan of Gilbertville; 3 grandchildren, Michael Sutherland and his wife Laurie of Charlton, Sara R. Sutherland and her husband Evthimios Damianidis of Holliston, Mathew Dunstan of CA; 4 great grandchildren, Alexandra, Harrison, Burque and Lucille as well as several nieces and nephews. Len will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father and husband, his warm smile, being a true gentleman and generous with his time to help others. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Rural Cemetery, 11 Cordaville Rd, Southboro, MA Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 9-10:30 a.m. in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 W. Main St., Marlboro, MA In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Leonards name to either the Salvation Army, 72 Cambridge St, Worcester, MA 01603 or to ADRA (Adventist Development & Relief Agency) 12501 Old Columbia Pike, Silver Spring, MD 20904



