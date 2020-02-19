|
Leslie E. Les Boardman died peacefully on February 16, 2020, at the Fitchburg Health Care Center in Fitchburg after a lengthy battle with Lewy Body Dementia, he was 74 years old. He is survived by his wife Joyce A. (Marriner) Boardman; his Son James R. Boardman and his long-time partner Lisa Hjelm of Ashby, MA; his daughter Jennifer A. Condon and her Husband Brian Condon of Maynard, MA; his Daughter Barbara (Boardman) Cardarelli of Sterling, his Step-son Nicholas Kavalchuck of N.H. along with many friends. He was a loving Grandfather Papa to Michael J. Boardman, Cody Condon and Dorothea Condon all of Maynard, Connor and Luke Stelmach of Sterling. Les was predeceased by his parents Ralph A. and Irma (Osmo) Boardman. Les was born in Maynard, MA on March 8, 1945. He was a lifelong Maynard resident and graduate of Maynard High School, class of 1963. Les was a successful business owner in Maynard, operating Bomaco Automotive Warehouse for many years in town, which he then passed on to his son James. Les loved all animals, he was the Animal Control Officer supporting local towns for forty years. He was a graduate and member Animal Control Officer Association of Massachusetts. He mentored and passed his great love of animals onto his daughter, Jennifer A. Condon who is currently supporting his legacy. Les was a car enthusiast since he was very young, he loved building and working on classic and antique cars. Les loved racing, supporting his son James with this sport; he also worked on the NASCAR team Andy Santerre Motorsports (Consecutive five-time champion) NASCAR Busch team for several years. Les could talk for hours about his experience with car building and restoration, along with racing. He was a Charter member of the Maynard Area Auto Club for thirty-one years. Les was a Mason belonging to Corinthian Lodge of Concord, MA. Less family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Fitchburg Health Care, and the Doctors and staff of the Cognitive Neuropsychiatry Program, Division of Geriatric Psychiatry at McLeans Hospital. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Les on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, 42 Concord Street, Maynard. He will later be buried at a private service in Glenwood Cemetery in Maynard. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to McLean Hospital Alzheimers Research in Belmont, or Buddy Dog Humane Society in Sudbury. Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 19, 2020