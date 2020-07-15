Lillian Diane (Zaikis) McCarrick, 81 of Ashland passed away Mon July 13th, 2020 after a period of declining health. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Alice (Van Brunt) Zaikis. A graduate of St. Peter Lithuanian School in South Boston, she attended Westboro State Hospital Nursing School (LPN), Mass Bay Community College (RN) and Framingham State College | RN Associates Degree. She worked at Bethany Healthcare Center, St. Patricks Manor, and Countryside Nursing Home, all in Framingham, as well as the Metrowest Medical Center, Stroke Unit. She was a member of the A Cappella Singers Choral Group of Metrowest, Wellesley Garden Club, and served her community as a volunteer nurse at the Ashland Community Center. Lillian is survived by four children, Robert McCarrick Jr of Ashland, Teresa McCarrick of Ashland, James McCarrick and his fianc Tammy Davis of Upton, and Thomas McCarrick and his wife Katherine Patino of Framingham, one grandson, Robert McCarrick III, two sisters, Elaine Nave and Frances Taylor, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was the sister of the late Robert R Zaikis and Rita Zaikis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday July 18th at 9:00am in St. Cecelias Parish, 54 Esty St. Ashland with burial to follow in Wildwood Cemetery in Ashland. Calling hours will be held Friday from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland. Please visit mataresefuneral.com
for Covid 19 guidelines.