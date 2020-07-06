SHIRLEY Linda Marie (Hatfield) Welton, 50, died comfortably on Friday, July 3, 2020 following a courageous and brief battle with cancer. She was born in Newton on February 26, 1970 the daughter of David C. Hatfield, Jr of Wayland and the late Barbara R. (Lynch) Hatfield. Besides her father, she is survived by her husband, John Welton of Shirley. Sister of Paul E. Hatfield of Florida and Kenneth D. Hatfield of Wayland. Aunt of Ryan and Cameron Hatfield. Linda has been a resident of Shirley for the past 20 years and spent her formative years in Wayland graduating from Wayland High School. For several years she was associated as a secretary with McNiff Company of Wellesley. Linda enjoyed volunteering and supporting animal rights organizations and loved animals of all types, especially her cats. She also delighted in the many varieties of birds that frequented her backyard and always had plenty of food and bird feeders for them. Visitations will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), Wayland. Due to Covid-19 Guidelines and by Order of Governor Baker, a face covering and social distancing will be required. Also visitors will be asked not to congregate inside the funeral home. On Thursday, July 9, 2020, family and friends are asked to go directly to Good Shepherd Parish at St. Ann Church, 124 Cochituate Road (Rte. 27), Wayland for Lindas Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Face covering required at while in church. Private family interment will be held in the Hatfield family lot in North Cemetery in Wayland. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Lindas memory may be sent to the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen St, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 or the charity of the donors choice
that will benefit animal rights. For condolences and directions please visit www. johncbryantfuneralhome. com.