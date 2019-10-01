Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Service Inc
42 Concord Street
Maynard, MA 01754
978-897-7343
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Service Inc
42 Concord Street
Maynard, MA 01754
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Hobbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda R. Hobbs


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda R. Hobbs Obituary
Linda R. (Simpson) Hobbs, 73, of Maynard, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019. She was the loving wife of Frederick W. Hobbs. Linda was born in Lincoln, Illinois on September 11, 1946, the daughter of the late Raymond D. and Julia Ann (Miller) Simpson. She was raised and educated in Lincoln, Illinois, and moved with her family in 1962 to Canoga Park, California. Linda graduated from Canoga Park High School, class of 1964. Linda and Rick married on February 26, 1966 in Los Angeles, California. The couple settled in Maynard in 1974 and raised their loving family. Linda worked as a Home Health Care professional for many years. Family was most important to Linda. She loved hosting Christmas Eve and spending time as a family, especially with her grandchildren. Linda enjoyed cooking Mexican food and shopping for the perfect gift. She cherished the family vacations to Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire. Linda was a member of the Trinitarian Congregational Church in Wayland, where she has been a Stephen Minister for the past twelve years. She enjoyed helping people and attending church. Linda is survived by her husband Frederick W. Hobbs of Maynard, MA; her children, Sue and husband Darren Schumaker of Tewksbury, MA; Heidi and husband Bill Brincklow of Tewksbury, MA; Mike Hobbs and wife Debi of Maynard, MA; her cherished grandchildren, Amanda Schumaker, Blake Schumaker, Derek Schumaker, Alexis Brincklow, Connor Brincklow, Aidan Hobbs, Drew Hobbs and Madison Hobbs; her mother-in-law, Barbara Ann Gentry of Maynard, MA; her two sisters, Judy Saylor of Missouri and Christy Barr of Illinois. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Linda on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, 42 Concord Street, Maynard. Burial will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to the Crohns and Colitis Foundation of America 72 River Park St #202 Needham, MA 02494 or 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham MA02452. Arrangements under the care of Fowler - Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Service Inc
Download Now