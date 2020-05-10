|
Linda T. (Chiaravalloti) Valerio, 74, passed peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She leaves her loving children: Angela Valerio of Ashland; Christine (Valerio) Butler, wife of the late Nicholas Butler, of Marlborough; and James Valerio & wife Gina of Mount Airy, MD; grandchildren: Samantha Butler, Michael, Matthew &Christopher Valerio; her brother, Joseph M. Chiaravalloti & wife Solange of Sterling; niece Amy Modini; nephew Mark Chiaravalloti; extended family and friends. Funeral services and interment in St. Johns Cemetery, Lancaster, will be held privately under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Linda Valerio to: -P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 10, 2020