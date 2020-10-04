Linnea Fisher

Linnea (Blandin) Fisher, of Natick, September 26, 2020. Beloved wife of Louis J. Fisher, Sr. of Natick. Devoted mother of L. James Fisher, Jr. & the late Laureen of Naples, ME, Bruce Fisher & Karen of Medway, and Karen Fletcher & Roger Perry of Framingham. Dear sister of Lois Potter & the late Arthur of Natick, Blanche Ciccarelli & Francis of Natick, and the late Warren Blandin. Loving grandmother of Lyn M. Rampersad, Shannon M. Seder, Timothy J. Fisher, Emily L. McHugh, Cameron K. Fisher, Coleton A. Fisher, Carter D. Fisher, and Jordan L. Perry. Great grandmother of Derek Fisher, Kaden Bruhl, Madelyn Seder, Erin Seder, Jackson Fisher, Cheyenne Fisher, and Mason Rampersad. Funeral Service and Interment Private. For guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com
