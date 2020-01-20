Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
7:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linwood Estey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linwood J. Estey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linwood J. Estey Obituary
Linwood "Lenny" J. Estey Jr. of Natick, passed peacefully on January 16, 2020. Born in Natick and raised in Cochituate, he was the son of the late Linwood J. and Mary Louise (Morse) Estey. Mr. Estey worked at F. Diehl and Son in Wellesley for many years as a manager in the oil dept. Lenny spent some time overseas during the Korean War while serving in the Air Force. He was the beloved husband of Gloria (Peters) Estey and a proud father and father-in-law of Kenneth and Donna Estey of Uxbridge, Ronald Estey and Michelle Bowden of Framingham, Scott Estey of Uxbridge, Debra Hanson and Debra Stephenson of Lake Suzy, FL. Lenny loved spending time with his grandchildren and being "Grandpa" to Nicole Walsh, Erika and Emily Hanson, Michael and Matthew Estey. Lenny also had a great-grandson, Jackson Walsh. In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren, Mr. Estey is survived by his brother Roger Estey of Niantic, CT and the late Richard Estey. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation in the Chapel of the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, Natick Common, on Thursday, January 23, from 5 - 7 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 7 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. The family would like to extend their thanks to the Newton Wellesley ICU doctors, nurses and staff for their fantastic care and comfort they gave to our dad. For directions and guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linwood's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -