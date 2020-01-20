|
Linwood "Lenny" J. Estey Jr. of Natick, passed peacefully on January 16, 2020. Born in Natick and raised in Cochituate, he was the son of the late Linwood J. and Mary Louise (Morse) Estey. Mr. Estey worked at F. Diehl and Son in Wellesley for many years as a manager in the oil dept. Lenny spent some time overseas during the Korean War while serving in the Air Force. He was the beloved husband of Gloria (Peters) Estey and a proud father and father-in-law of Kenneth and Donna Estey of Uxbridge, Ronald Estey and Michelle Bowden of Framingham, Scott Estey of Uxbridge, Debra Hanson and Debra Stephenson of Lake Suzy, FL. Lenny loved spending time with his grandchildren and being "Grandpa" to Nicole Walsh, Erika and Emily Hanson, Michael and Matthew Estey. Lenny also had a great-grandson, Jackson Walsh. In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren, Mr. Estey is survived by his brother Roger Estey of Niantic, CT and the late Richard Estey. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation in the Chapel of the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, Natick Common, on Thursday, January 23, from 5 - 7 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 7 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. The family would like to extend their thanks to the Newton Wellesley ICU doctors, nurses and staff for their fantastic care and comfort they gave to our dad. For directions and guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 20, 2020