Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ginley Funeral Home
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA 02038
(508) 528-1045
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ginley Funeral Home
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA 02038
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Marys Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Bullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa A. Bullen


12,1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa A. Bullen Obituary
Lisa Anne (Stravato) Bullen, 51, of Franklin died peacefully at home on August 12 , 2019 from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), more commonly know as Lou Gehrigs disease. She was the wife of Michael G. Bullen for the past 25 years. She was born in Cranston, Rhode Island, May 12,1968, the daughter of the late Paul and Rita (Degnan) Stravato. Lisa had worked part-time at the Franklin Stop and Shop for the past 17 years. In addition to her husband she is survived by her children, Michael, 21, Patrick, 20, and Ashley, 19 of Franklin. She is also survived by her brother Paul Stravato of Flushing, Michigan and was the sister of the late Richard Stravato. She is also survived by her two nieces and two nephews. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 17 in St. Marys Church at 10 :00a.m. Calling hours will be on Friday from 4-8 p.m. in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes. com) 131 Main St. Franklin. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Mary Beth Benison Foundation, P.O. Box 160, Holden, MA 01520.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now