Lisa Soo Kane, 38, of Framingham and formerly of Hopkinton, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019. Born in Seoul, South Korea, she was the daughter of Susan (Vachout) Kane of Westborough and the late Charles Kane. Lisa was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Natick. Besides her mother, she is survived by her brother, Jeffrey Kane and his wife, Katie Yahns of Sherrill, New York. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29th from 4;00-7:00 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. (Rt. 16) Holliston. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com A funeral service will take place on Friday, August 30th at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 113 Union St. Natick. Burial will follow in the family lot in Evergreen Cemetery, Hopkinton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Niemann Pick Foundation, nnpdf.org or P.O. Box 49 Fort Atkinson, WI 53538-0049 or to Calumet Lutheran Ministries, P. O. Box 326 W. Ossipee, NH 03890 or calumet.org
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019
