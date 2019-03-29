|
Dr. Lloyd J. Teran of Sherborn, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019 at the age of 78. Devoted son of the late E. Irving & Edythe (Gaffen) Teran. Beloved husband of E. Gail (Golden) Nelles Teran of 42 years. Loving father of Sharon Nelles & husband Scott Sager of Brooklyn, NY and Michael Nelles & partner Amy Pasquantonio of Sherborn, MA. Cherished grandfather of Maia, Calla, Sofia and Lyla. Uncle to Jon Gold and dear brother of the late Harriett Gold and Ellis Teran. Devoted to his patients, Lloyd practiced family dentistry in Millis & Medway for over 50 yrs. He was a Ham Radio enthusiast, loved cars, motorcycles, boats and everything related to technology. Chapel Service at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., Canton, MA on Sunday, March 31 st , 2019 at 12 Noon. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lloyds name, may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168, (www.Dana- Farber.org/give). Schlossberg Solomon Memorial Chapel Family Owned www. SchlossbergChapel.com 781-828-6990
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019