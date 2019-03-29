Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Teran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Lloyd J. Teran

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. Lloyd J. Teran Obituary
Dr. Lloyd J. Teran of Sherborn, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019 at the age of 78. Devoted son of the late E. Irving & Edythe (Gaffen) Teran. Beloved husband of E. Gail (Golden) Nelles Teran of 42 years. Loving father of Sharon Nelles & husband Scott Sager of Brooklyn, NY and Michael Nelles & partner Amy Pasquantonio of Sherborn, MA. Cherished grandfather of Maia, Calla, Sofia and Lyla. Uncle to Jon Gold and dear brother of the late Harriett Gold and Ellis Teran. Devoted to his patients, Lloyd practiced family dentistry in Millis & Medway for over 50 yrs. He was a Ham Radio enthusiast, loved cars, motorcycles, boats and everything related to technology. Chapel Service at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., Canton, MA on Sunday, March 31 st , 2019 at 12 Noon. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lloyds name, may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168, (www.Dana- Farber.org/give). Schlossberg Solomon Memorial Chapel Family Owned www. SchlossbergChapel.com 781-828-6990
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
Download Now