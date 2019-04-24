|
|
Lois E. (Johnson) Jacobson passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019, after a short period of declining health; she was 86 years old. Lois was the devoted wife to Chester F. Jacobson; a true love story that they shared for over 60 years. Lois was born and raised in Worcester, a daughter to the late Oscar and Marion (Sladdin) Johnson. After graduating from Worcesters South High, Lois earned her degree in nursing from the former Worcester Hospitals School of Nursing. Lois had a passion for nursing and caring for others, a trait that she would apply to her entire life. She was known for being driven and goal oriented, for her loving heart and dedication to her family and friends. There is always room for one more at her table! is a phrase that signifies her generous spirit and open-door policy at 10 Pinecone Lane. After their marriage, Chesters work required relocating several times and Lois would travel the country with him, finding employment there as a public health nurse. In the early 1970s they moved to Southborough where they became active members of the Southborough community. Lois was an excellent cook and enjoyed being part of the Gourmet Club and member of the Secret Pals. She was a longtime active member of Pilgrim Congregational Church and held several leadership roles in Womans Ministry. A talented artist, Lois expressed herself artistically through many mediums including stained glass, painting and embroidery. While not an adventurer by nature, Lois would follow and share Chesters adventures to some the greatest destinations around the globe. From hot air ballooning across the Serengeti, to exploring the wonders of Egypt, their trips together highlighted their love and friendship for one another. In 2009, Chester and Lois moved to the Southgate Community in Shrewsbury where they continued to remain active in the many day trips and activities offered. With a fondness of trips to the casinos Lois never found a slot machine she didnt like. Lois is survived by her husband Chester, two sons, Kyle Jacobson, his wife Tricia and their children Christian and Kevin of Northborough; Kurt Jacobson, his wife Rachael and their children Kurt, Jr, Tyler, Emma, Christopher and Kelly of Sturbridge; a daughter, Karen Ubowski and her children Michael, RJ and Jenny of Harleysville, PA and her beloved niece and casino buddy- Sharon. Lois sister Betty Kennen preceded her in death. Lois family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Notre Dame Hospice for their compassionate care shown to Lois. Memorial considerations may be to Notre Dame Hospice, 555 Plantation St, Worcester, MA 01605. Calling hours will be held from 4-7pm on Thursday, April 25th, at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. A funeral home service will be held at 10am on Friday, April 26th. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com to leave a condolence for Lois family.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019