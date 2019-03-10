|
Lois M Schulz of Holliston died Sunday, at the Waterview Lodge in Ashland after a brief illness. She was eighty eight years old. She was the daughter of the late George and Hattie Heintz of Monson Mass. S he was the loving wife of Gunter Schulz. Loving mother of Steven Schulz of Heath Springs SC and Susan Davis and her husband John of Falmouth Mass. She was preceded in death by her daughter Heidi Casassa of Cambridge. Mother in law to Allan Casassa of Cambridge. She also leaves 3 grandsons, Christopher of Deerfield Beach FL, Evan of Miami FL, and Bernard Schulz of Charlotte NC. She leaves 5 great grandchildren. She also leaves a brother Kenneth Heintz and his wife Eva of Menomonie Wisc. Lois graduated from Monson High School in 1949. She graduated from New England Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in 1952. She continued to work there for five years post graduation. She was a homemaker for ten years raising her children and returned to work in long term care. She retired from Cushing hospital in 1992. A combined memorial service will be held for Lois and her daughter Heidi will be held on April 6, 2019 from 1-4pm at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut ST., Arlington, MA 02474. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ellie Fund 200 Reservoir St., Needham Heights MA, 02492. For directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019