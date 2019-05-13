Home

Lola L. (Beattie) Lowman, 80, of Marlborough, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Marlborough Hospital. Lola is reunited in heaven with her beloved husband William T. Lowman, who predeceased her in 1992. She is survived by her brother Richard Curtin; her sister-in-law, Patricia Beattie and many nieces and nep- hews. She was also predeceased by her parents, Sherman and Fedora (Renault) Beattie; her brother Paul Beattie and her sister-in-law, Joan Curtin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA; followed by interment in Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 13, 2019
