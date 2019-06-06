Home

Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-6872
Lying in State
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Richard of Chichester Church
4 Bridge St.
Sterling, MA
Vigil
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Richard of Chichester Church
4 Bridge St.
Sterling, MA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Richard of Chichester Church
4 Bridge St.
Sterling, MA
Deacon Loren King Jr.

Deacon Loren King Jr. Obituary
Rev. Deacon Loren M. King, Jr., 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Ann M. (Pope) King; their children and spouses, Daniel F. King & Gayle of Athol; Kathryn Zaleski of Colfax, NC; Betsy Roszko & Steve of Westborough; Sarah Wasiluk & Michael of Wales; Gerard P. King & companion Linda Bolduc of Littleton, NH; and L. Marsh King III & Trisha of Limington, ME. He leaves his brother, Stuart J. King of Hudson; 17 grandchildren, 24 great - grandchildren; nieces, nephews and dear friends. He is pre-deceased by his grandson Joshua D. King, and three sisters, Lorraine Russo, Clara Crouse, & Patricia McCarthy. Born in Hudson to the late Loren & Elsie (Guilbault) King, he was a graduate of the Hudson High School, Class of 1943. Loren proudly served our nation in the US Army Air Corps during World War II. Mr. King retired from Marlborough Hospital as plant manager, and served as a faculty member at Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School. He was ordained a Deacon in the Catholic Church in 1978 by then Bishop Flanagan, and faithfully served his ministry in numerous parishes. Deacon King will lie in honor on Friday, June 7th from 5-7PM in St. Richard of Chichester Church, 4 Bridge St., Sterling, with a Vigil Service at 7PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Saturday, June 8th at St. Richard of Chichester Church and burial will follow in St. Michaels Cemetery in Hudson. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Rev. Deacon Loren M. King, Jr. to the Holy Family Passionist Retreat Center, 303 Tunxis Rd., West Hartford, CT 06107. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 6, 2019
